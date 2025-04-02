Mercedes set for Japanese Grand Prix absence as Toto Wolff replacement confirmed

Mercedes are set to be without a key figure at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix as team chief Toto Wolff is set to be absent.

Wolff will be replaced by chief communications officer Bradley Lord as Mercedes' representative at Suzuka, with Lord set to fulfill Wolff's trackside commitments, such as talking to the media.

GPFans understands that Wolff will be working with the team remotely, as he did in 2024 after recovering from surgery at that time.

Wolff is expected to return trackside at the following race in Bahrain for round four of the 2025 campaign.

Why is Toto Wolff not in Japan?

GPFans understands that Wolff's absence this weekend is simply due to the demands of the 2025 F1 calendar.

Once again this season there are 24 race weekends, which is a grueling schedule for any human being to undertake.

Trackside or not, Wolff will be hoping that Mercedes' relatively positive start to the season continues at Suzuka this weekend.

George Russell claimed third at both the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, and just a single point separates him from second, and Max Verstappen, in the drivers’ standings.

Meanwhile, rookie driver Kimi Antonelli has enjoyed a solid start to the season claiming P4 in Melbourne and P6 in Shanghai, with his consistent results placing him ahead of the driver he replaced, Lewis Hamilton, in the drivers’ championship.

Antonelli has the opportunity to break Verstappen’s record of becoming the youngest-ever race winner in F1 if he wins in Japan this weekend, with the Dutchman holding the record at 18 years and 228 days. However, on April 8 the opportunity for Antonelli to better this will have passed.

