Sergio Perez back to F1? Mexican star says 'many' doors are open

Axed Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has said that many doors are open as he continues to consider his next move following his exit from Red Bull at the end of 2024.

Following a tough season in which he struggled to put in the performances required, Perez was replaced by Liam Lawson in December, with the 35-year-old now sitting out the 2025 campaign.

Three months on from Perez’s F1 exit, he has now revealed whether he plans on returning to the sport and said on the Prodynamics YouTube channel: “I gave myself six months to see what options I have and make the decision about what the next step in my career is."

“I've been very fortunate to have this career. The doors are open in many places.

"Today I have the opportunity to decide what I want to do with my career because what comes next is important, so I want to give myself the time and space to make the best decision.”

Will Sergio Perez return to F1?

Perez did not mention which F1 teams, if any, he had been in contact with to stage a return, but the most likely option for a comeback appears to be Cadillac.

Cadillac will join the F1 grid in 2026 as the 11th team, which means two coveted seats are up for grabs; from young drivers looking to make their F1 start to veterans who found themselves without a seat for 2025.

During an appearance on the ESPN Racing podcast Mario Andretti, who sits on the board of the new Cadillac team, confirmed that Perez was an option for one of the seats.

“It’s an option. It could be an option. Of course. All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo look very, very good," he said.

“[Yuki] Tsunoda, you know, I think he probably deserved that seat more than Liam. But who am I?”

Despite Perez’s under-performance in his final season with Red Bull, the Mexican driver has still enjoyed an impressive F1 career including six race victories and 39 podiums, which all make him an attractive choice for the American team.

