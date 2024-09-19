F1 star Ricciardo reveals he would LOVE to race in NASCAR

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has expressed a desire to race in NASCAR, specifically, at Daytona.

The eight-time F1 race winner currently drives for Visa Cash App RB, but at present, his future in the sport is looking uncertain, with his contract due to expire at the end of 2024.

No problem, though. Having raced for five different teams over the span of his 13-year-long career in F1, Ricciardo is no stranger to having to adapt to a new environment before getting behind the wheel.

The 35-year-old drove for Red Bull from 2014 until 2018, when he made the shock switch to Renault and has been chasing the success he found with Christian Horner's team ever since.

Having been touted as a potential replacement for an underperforming Sergio Perez earlier this season, Ricciardo will now be lucky to retain his current seat, let alone be handed a promotion back into the main team.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals NASCAR love

With time running out for Ricciardo in F1, the Aussie star had discussed racing elsewhere.

In an interview for Western Tourism Australia, Ricciardo revealed: "There's things I would like to try and experience,"

"I don't know, let's say on a competitive level, I grew up a fan of NASCAR.

"I'd like to drive a NASCAR. I'd love to drive around Daytona, for example."

If the grands prix winner's wish was granted, this would not be the first time he has gotten behind the wheel of NASCAR machinery, having driven his hero Dale Earnhardt Sr's 1984 Chevrolet NASCAR as part of proceedings at the US GP in 2021.

Considering whether he could make the career switch across the pond, Ricciardo continued: "But would I like to compete? Yes and no,"

"But I also know that it's not what I grew up doing, and I'll probably get smoked so like, I don't know if I need that!"

