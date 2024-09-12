NASCAR legend WARNS Jordan-owned team after refusing charter deal
23XI Racing have been warned by a NASCAR legend following their decision not to sign a charter agreement last week.
The team - co-founded and co-owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin - recently failed to meet NASCAR's self-imposed deadline to sign up for their charters for 2025-2031.
23XI were one of only two teams to fail to sign, with Front Row Motorsports being the other.
In a statement released at the time of the deadline, 23XI made their stance on the matter very clear: "23XI decided to not meet a NASCAR-imposed deadline last night to sign Charter agreements for its two cars for 2025-2031,"
"23XI's position, as stated in a letter to NASCAR, is that we did not have an opportunity to fairly bargain for a new Charter contract.
"We notified NASCAR what issues needed to be addressed, in writing, at the deadline.
"We are interested in engaging in constructive discussions with NASCAR to address these issues and move forward in a way that comes to a fair resolution, while strengthening the sport we all love."
NASCAR legend criticizes 23XI
Following the above events, the team have now been criticized by NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick on his latest Happy Hour show.
Recently, one of 23XI's drivers Bubba Wallace expressed frustration at the situation and the lack of clarity regarding his future, and Harvick has warned 23XI this will get worse throughout the rest of the team.
"It's going to spread,” Harvick warned.
“Through the shop, the employees, unless they address it and say, ‘Okay, we’re gonna sign it’ or ‘We’re going to do this’ or ‘We’re in or we’re out’.
"But they have to address that situation or it’s going to spread - it's going to spread a cancer through their shop like they've never experienced before.”
Harvick also criticized the timing of the decision and the potential ramifications for Hamlin as he competes in the Cup Series playoffs.
“Worst time ever,” Harvick declared on the timing of the situation. “Because it's the most stressful time of the year,”
“You have everything that’s going on with the playoffs. You’re going into the first round of the playoffs. And, well, I mean for Denny [Hamlin] he had about as bad of a first round as you could possibly have at Atlanta.
“Now you got to go to Watkins Glen. Oh, by the way, it's all kinds more prep than what you would prep for a regular oval and then you got to go to Bristol.
“Yeah, he could go to Watkins Glen, win, he can go to Bristol and win, but now you have all this chaos around you.”
