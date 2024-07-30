NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series

NASCAR star Ross Chastain is set to make the switch to an alternative racing series in the very near future, debuting in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge this weekend.

Chastain currently drives the no 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, ranked 13th in the current regular season standings with seven top-10 finishes this campaign.

Chastain's 2024 efforts mean he now has a total of 51 top-10 finishes to his name, with the 31-year-old having also taken 4 race victories in his Cup Series career.

Now, though, Chastain is set to try his hand in a different sort of car during NASCAR's Olympic break.

Ross Chastain is set to switch NASCAR for IMSA

Ross Chastain to make IMSA debut

According to The International Motor Sports Association - IMSA - Chastain will compete in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge with Skip Barber Racing on August 3rd.

Chastain's debut is set to come in the Road America 120 at the Wisconsin road course, with the 31-year-old set to drive an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 alongside Ken Fukuda.

Speaking about his decision to race in the series, Chastain revealed that he always appreciates extra time out on track.

“I am really looking forward to racing with Skip Barber at Road America,” the NASCAR Cup Series driver explained.

It's RACE WEEK



We are set to return to the iconic Elkhart Lake. The 2024 IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America is this weekend from August 1st through the 4th!#IMSA | #RoadAmerica #ElkhartLake pic.twitter.com/Yv2umc7fXl — IMSA (@IMSA) July 29, 2024

“I have been a customer of Skip Barber Racing School and to now race with their IMSA team makes total sense.

"Dan and Anthony DeMonte run the premier racing school in the country, so hopefully I can have a good showing for them during one of our NASCAR off-weekends.

"I always appreciate the additional track time.”

