How the NASCAR Cup Series play-off picture looks heading into the Olympic break

Following the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend, NASCAR is now fast approaching the end of its regular season.

As the on-track action pauses for the Olympic break, there will be just four races left to decide who will grab the remaining spots in the Cup Series playoffs when NASCAR gets back underway next month.

READ MORE: NASCAR star brutally honest as DISASTROUS run continues

The remainder of the regular season is set to come thick and fast, with NASCAR heading to Virginia and Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400 on August 11, before racing at Michigan International Speedway in the FireKeepers Casino 400 the following weekend.

One week later, on-track action hits Florida for the Coke Zero 400 before the regular season finale - Cook Out Southern 500 - takes place at Darlington Raceway on September 1st.

In those four races, four of the 16 playoff berths remain up for grabs, with 12 drivers having locked in their places already.

READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed

NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture

Kyle Larson has the most Cup Series wins so far in 2024

The following 12 drivers have all locked in their place in the 2024 Cup Series playoffs by securing at least one race victory this season.

These drivers are listed in order of 2024 wins, as opposed to regular season standings.

#5 Kyle Larson - Hendrick Motorsports (4 wins)

#11 Denny Hamlin - Joe Gibbs Racing (3 wins)

#24 William Byron - Hendrick Motorsports (3 wins)

#20 Christopher Bell - Joe Gibbs Racing (3 wins)

#12 Ryan Blaney - Team Penske (2 wins)

#9 Chase Elliott - Hendrick Motorsports (1 win)

#45 Tyler Reddick - 23XI Racing (1 win)

#6 Brad Keselowski - Roush Fenway Racing (1 win)

#2 Austin Cindric - Team Penske (1 win)

#48 Alex Bowman - Hendrick Motorsports (1 win)

#22 Joey Lugano - Team Penske (1 win)

#99 Daniel Suarez - Trackhouse Racing Team (1 win)



Who else will qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs?

As well as the above 12 drivers, at present, the remaining four spots will be determined by the regular season standings, but this could change if there are more first-time 2024 winners in the remaining four races.

However, currently, the following drivers round out the Cup Series playoffs as per the regular season standings, with the following amount of points.

#19 Martin Truex Jr. - Joe Gibbs Racing (653 points)

#54 Ty Gibbs - Joe Gibbs Racing (587 points)

#17 Chris Buescher - Roush Fenway Racing (562 points)

#1 Ross Chastain - Trackhouse Racing Team (552 points)



NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule

Ryan Blaney won the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs get underway at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8th - one week after the end of the regular season.

Below is a full breakdown of the forthcoming schedule.

Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16

09/08 - Quaker State 400 available at Walmart (Atlanta Motor Speedway)

09/15 - Go Bowling at The Glen (Watkins Glen International)

09/21 - Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Bristol Motor Speedway)



Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12

09/29 - Hollywood Casino 400 (Kansas Speedway)

10/06 - YellaWood 500 (Talladega Superspeedway)

10/13 - Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course)



Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8

10/20 - South Point 400 (Las Vegas Motor Speedway)

10/27 - Straight Talk Wireless 400 (Homestead-Miami Speedway)

11/03 - XFINITY 500 (Martinsville Speedway)



Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4

11/10 - NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Phoenix Raceway)



READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'

Related