Denny Hamlin issues NASCAR retirement verdict

Cup Series star Denny Hamlin issued a clear verdict on NASCAR retirement following his win at Martinsville on Sunday.

Hamlin won the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway after dominating the 400-lap race, leading for an incredibly impressive 274 of those.

The victory was Hamlin's 55th all-time in the Cup Series, seeing him move up the list, with the driver of the No. 11 car now sitting tied 11th with Rusty Wallace.

"Having it all come back at this track, where it was 10 years ago, 55, where Rusty Wallace got his 55th. I’ll have time to let all that stuff digest, but in the moment, it’s really awesome," Hamlin explained.

Hamlin added: "I won’t feel bad to break his 55 record when I do," before quizzing the reporters on how old Rusty Wallace was at the time he retired. The driver of the No.11 car was informed that Wallace was 47, but that he retired the next year.

"Well, that's a long way away," Hamlin replied, offering a clear suggestion that he doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

Denny Hamlin on Martinsville win

Hamlin, who is now 44 years old, was also quizzed on whether or not wins mean more to him now that he is in the latter stages of his career, to which he admitted that he does now appreciate things a little bit more.

"Yes, that’s a big one for sure. Certainly, you learn to appreciate them a little bit more," Hamlin explained.

"I don’t know, when you’re just in your 30s or something, you got such a long runway ahead of you, you’re always thinking about, 'We’ll go win next week, the week after that, the week after that'.

"Certainly, however many races I’m going to win between now and the end, I’m going to value them just a little bit more, just from perspective, from the wisdom that you have, understanding the value of it, how hard it is to do."

