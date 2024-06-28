Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed
Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed
A report from The Athletic suggests that NASCAR driver Aric Almirola was suspended from Joe Gibbs Racing due to a physical altercation with a rival driver.
Almirola and Bubba Wallace came to blows at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in May for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
The reason for the incident is unknown, but according to The Atheltic’s sources – Almirola was viewed as the instigator of the incident.
Ty Gibbs replaced Almirola at JGR on May 22, and a reason for the change was not given at the time.
What happened between Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace?
Returning to the Xfinity Series for the first time in 12 years, he accumulated three wins and 460 starts in the Cup Series while in a part-time role.
The American won the Dude Wipes 250 – his sole victory across five starts in 2024.
He also drove from JGR for two seasons in 2006 and 2007 and was brought back to serve use his experience and serve as a mentor for younger drivers.
When quizzed by FOX Sports on the matter back on May 25, Bubba Wallace denied the incident.
"Who said that?" he said.
"Is that right?"
When it was inferred that may be the reason for Almirola not being in the car, he said: "No, we've had our disagreements before, but damn, that's crazy."
Almirola is expected to be back behind the wheel soon for JGR.
