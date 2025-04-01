Joey Logano blasts NASCAR rival Ross Chastain after Martinsville incident

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has put rival Ross Chastain on blast following an on-track incident at Martinsville.

The Cup Series hit Martinsville Speedway last weekend for the Cook Out 400, with Denny Hamlin winning the race after a dominant drive in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Logano himself came home in eighth position, but on his way to achieving that result, he came together with multiple drivers, with Chastain being one of them.

When battling for fifth position, Chastain appeared to slow up in front of the No. 22 car, with Logano slamming into his bumper as a result.

“It seems like it’s been a typical 2025," Logano explained post-race.

"A pretty solid car and then something happens.”

Joey Logano slams 'jackass' Ross Chastain

Logano continued, criticizing Chastain and even going as far as to accuse him of racing like a jackass.

"Ross just sticking it in a tight spot," the No. 22 driver continued.

"He did it to me on the restart before. I can’t even blame Briscoe for shipping him. I think he got himself in a bind trying to ship him.

"He [Chastain] just races like a jackass every week, and I keep paying the price. I’m sick of paying the price.”

Logano was then asked whether or not he had anything to say to Chastain after the race, to which he had a very clear response.

“Not at the moment. Nothing good."

