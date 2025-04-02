Michael Jordan NASCAR messages revealed after 23XI star lets win slip

NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace has opened up on the messages he receives from Michael Jordan after a race.

Wallace drives for 23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Jordan and fellow NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, and finished third last time out at Martinsville.

The week prior at Homestead-Miami, Wallace also finished third, but that day, the No. 23 car had been firmly in contention for the victory, letting his chances of the win slip when he allowed the No. 48 car past after getting slightly out of shape.

Speaking to FOX Sports' Kevin Harvick between the two races, Wallace opened up on several topics, including MJ's texts.

"MJ is more of the mental piece of it," Wallace explained when quizzed on the role Jordan plays in his NASCAR life.

"After every race, it's 'good race' or 'tough luck', but he's always a glass half full."

Bubba Wallace on Michael Jordan's 23XI role

Wallace is not shy to talk about his boss and the former NBA icon, and in a separate interview, the No. 23 driver previously hailed Jordan's impact on the culture within the team.

“I think everybody at Airspeed [23XI’s shop] knows that MJ is invested mentally," Wallace previously explained.

"Obviously, know financially, but being there, being a part of this team, being a part of this sport in the fashion that he is, it brings a lot of joy to the people that show up at work at 7 am each and every day.

“I think that’s important to have.”

