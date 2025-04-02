NASCAR team issue official apology after Cup Series disqualification

A NASCAR team have released an official statement in which they have apologized for being disqualified from Sunday's Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Erik Jones and the No. 43 team are the driver and team in question, with NASCAR announcing their disqualification from Sunday's race after their car failed inspection.

"The No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota, driven by Erik Jones, was disqualified following Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway," NASCAR wrote.

"During post-race inspection, NASCAR found that the No. 43 failed to meet minimum weight requirements, per the NASCAR Rule Book."

Legacy Motor Club release disqualification statement

Now, in an official press release, the team have confirmed that they do not plan on appealing NASCAR's verdict and will instead accept their punishment, apologizing to their fans and sponsors at the same time.

"Legacy Motor Club will not appeal the disqualification of the No. 43 car following Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway," they wrote.

"We understand NASCAR allows a clear margin to account for the difference in pre and post-race weight. After a thorough audit by the club today, we have concluded that we did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement.

"Although it was not intentional, we are taking steps internally to prevent this from happening again.

"We therefore accept the penalty and apologize to NASCAR, our partners, and our fans."

