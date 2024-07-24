NASCAR star brutally honest as DISASTROUS run continues
NASCAR star Kyle Busch took to social media to offer a brutally honest assessment of yet another on-track incident during Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
In the closing laps of the race, Busch was running in fifth and looking good for a very strong finish - something desperately needed following his poor recent run.
However, things quickly went wrong for the No 8 Richard Childress Racing driver, who, with just three laps to go, collided with Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin after coming up the inside of him and drifting up the track.
As a result, Busch slammed into the barrier, ending his race early to register his sixth DNF in eight races - a disastrous run.
Kyle Busch apologizes
Reflecting on the incident on social media after the race, Busch took the time to apologize to his team and very honestly admitted that he is very much in need of the upcoming two-week break the sport is about to take.
"Got right where we wanted to b w a good car and some really good pit calls," Busch wrote on X.
"I'm really sorry to all my guys and RCR for crashing while trying to b aggressive and get them a top 5 finish.
"Ready for this two wk break. Really need it."
Trouble for @KyleBusch in the closing laps! pic.twitter.com/Vs9lBM95SF— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 21, 2024
The race in Indianapolis was eventually won in overtime by Kyle Larson in his no 5 Hendrick Motorsports car.
The no 45 and 12 cars of Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney came home behind Larson in second and third respectively.
NASCAR star brutally honest as DISASTROUS run continues
