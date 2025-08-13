NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan wins BIG in court and a $30bn Earnhardt family feud
NASCAR has been dealt a blow in court, with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) handed a big win in their ongoing lawsuit against the stock car racing series.
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt’s widow set for major defeat after $30billion family feud
Teresa Earnhardt, widow of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, looks set for defeat over a controversial $30billion development plan.
NASCAR star linked with Red Bull touted for stunning F1 switch
NASCAR’s newest sensation - teen phenom Conor Zilisch - has been tipped for a move to F1 with Cadillac in 2026.
NASCAR team confirms mid-season driver release
The Andrés Pérez de Lara NASCAR Truck Series experiment at Spire Motorsports is over after the team released its 20-year-old Mexican driver following the weekend action at Watkins Glen.
Denny Hamlin reveals major doubt about NASCAR star’s future
When it comes to NASCAR road courses in 2025, this is Shane van Gisbergen’s world. The rest of us are just living in it
Ross Chastain among NASCAR drivers handed playoff boost
Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain is among several NASCAR Cup Series drivers handed a major playoff boost this past weekend.
NASCAR wives open up on when fans cross the line
Being a part of the NASCAR circus brings a ton of glamor and fame, but it does have its downsides - just ask Samantha Busch and Kaitlyn Vincie.
