NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan wins BIG in court and a $30bn Earnhardt family feud

NASCAR has been dealt a blow in court, with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) handed a big win in their ongoing lawsuit against the stock car racing series.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt’s widow set for major defeat after $30billion family feud

The late, great Dale Earnhardt.

Teresa Earnhardt, widow of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, looks set for defeat over a controversial $30billion development plan.

NASCAR star linked with Red Bull touted for stunning F1 switch

Conor Zilisch - tipped for F1 move to Cadillac in 2026.

NASCAR’s newest sensation - teen phenom Conor Zilisch - has been tipped for a move to F1 with Cadillac in 2026.

NASCAR team confirms mid-season driver release

Spire has pulled the trigger on a driver move.

The Andrés Pérez de Lara NASCAR Truck Series experiment at Spire Motorsports is over after the team released its 20-year-old Mexican driver following the weekend action at Watkins Glen.

Denny Hamlin reveals major doubt about NASCAR star’s future

Denny Hamlin has doubts about SvG.

When it comes to NASCAR road courses in 2025, this is Shane van Gisbergen’s world. The rest of us are just living in it

Ross Chastain among NASCAR drivers handed playoff boost

Ross Chastain gets a NASCAR playoff boost.

Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain is among several NASCAR Cup Series drivers handed a major playoff boost this past weekend.

NASCAR wives open up on when fans cross the line

Raw and honest from Samantha Busch.

Being a part of the NASCAR circus brings a ton of glamor and fame, but it does have its downsides - just ask Samantha Busch and Kaitlyn Vincie.

