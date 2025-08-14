NASCAR chief slaps down Zilisch rule change suggestions

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has confirmed that it will not be making any sweeping rule changes after Connor Zilisch injured himself celebrating a win last weekend at Watkins Glen.

Speaking on the Hauler Talk podcast, NASCAR's managing director of communications Mike Forde insisted that drivers will not be instructed to avoid climbing on their cars on victory road going forward.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson addresses Hendrick Motorsports beef as Cup Series driver open to huge switch

Zilisch's scary fall after taking his sixth Xfinity Series win of the year resulted in a broken collarbone, with the teenager undergoing surgery on the injury this week to help aid a speedy and complete recovery.

Forde allayed fears that celebrations will become artificially muted going forward, but did point to a seemingly minor issue which may have been the culprit for Zilisch's slip and fall.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star issues retirement verdict after huge official announcement

NASCAR chief: No rule change...but beware window net

"We haven't said that we were going to tell drivers who have won not to step out onto their window, and stand there and take photos and all that," he said. "Right now, there are no best practices. We aren't legislating it.

"We haven't said that drivers aren't allowed to do this or anything else. However, I think we did notice the window net ... we do have NASCAR employees in Victory Lane, and just make the window net is inside of the car.

“I think that was part of the problem – the window net was flapping on the outside. I think Connor even said that may have been a problem, and one of our safety guys actually mentioned the same thing.

"He noticed that as being one of the issues. So, nothing as far as a policy goes. Make sure the window and check, (because) if that's inside the car, it's one less thing you can slip on."

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce new drive for 275-race Cup Series star

Related