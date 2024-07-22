NASCAR Brickyard 400 results: Larson takes CONTROVERSIAL overtime win

Kyle Larson took victory at the NASCAR Brickyard 400 race on Sunday afternoon, but not without some controversial moments.

The 27-time NASCAR Cup race winner got a lucky break when Brad Keselowski had to pull to the bottom of the track with an empty fuel tank just before a restart, moving him to the bottom lane alongside Ryan Blaney when the race went green just seconds later.

Larson went ahead before another the race was red flagged for a huge wreck at the restart, which saw Daniel Hemric, John Hunter Nemechek, Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman all involved.

The Hendrick Motorsports man kept ahead of Blaney and his rivals at the subsequent restart, before contact further back between Ryan Preece and Chase Elliott sent the former into the wall. The officials let the race run just long enough for Larson to take the white flag before throwing the caution, ensuring that he would win a dramatic race which went long past the scheduled 160 laps.

2024 Brickyard 400 - Final classification

1. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

3. Ryan Blaney, #12 Penske Racing Ford

4. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

6. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8. Austin Cindric, #2 Penske Racing Ford

9. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

10. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daughtery Racing Ford

12. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

16. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

19. Ty Dillon, #33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

21. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford

22. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

23. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33. Jimmie Johnson, #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34. Joey Logano, #22 Penske Racing Ford

35. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

36. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

37. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

38. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

39. BJ McLeod, #66 Power Source Ford



