Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin has gone in on NASCAR, slamming them for making 'horrible decisions' throughout the years.

Currently, the stock car racing series is feeling the heat regarding the next-gen car, with fans and drivers aligned in their criticism of the racing product it provides, particularly on road courses and short tracks.

Now, Hamlin has warned NASCAR that hate levels for the next-gen car are reaching that of the 'car of tomorrow' - the name given to the car that caused controversy in the Cup Series between 2007 and 2012.

"I believe that the next-gen car is reaching hate levels of the COT [car of tomorrow] with the wing," Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental.

"From fans and just...I think they're starting to dislike this car as much as the drivers that have to drive it."

Hamlin: Horrible decisions have been made

Referencing Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen, who use a different car to the Cup, Hamlin added: "It was like, 'Gosh, dang', you saw these leaders all in a clump and nobody could get away because all it took was the second place guy to get close to the leader and it would get them all out of shape, and then they couldn't go anywhere.

"We've just steadily progressed our way back and back and back and back and taken horsepower away more and more and so these are decisions that get made from beyond our offices. These are 10th floor decisions and let's just say us drivers are on the third floor.

"I hate to say it, but no business is immune to bad decisions. I think NASCAR has made some horrible decisions over a given amount of time, let’s leave that unspecified, and eventually it catches up."

NASCAR will pay

The Joe Gibbs Racing star continued: "You can’t just say, 'This is the direction I want to go.' Well, why? 'Well, it’s just the direction I want to go' and not eventually have to pay for that.

"You’re going to have to pay for your bad decisions at some point.

"And this could be said for lots of things that have happened in those offices and we'll just see how it goes."

