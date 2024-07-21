F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium

Oscar Piastri won a controversial Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, taking a strategy decision which could have far-reaching consequences.

Lando Norris followed the Australian home for a McLaren 1-2, after the team spent much of the last 15 laps begging the Brit to allow his team-mate to overtake him after they switched positions with a tactical pitstop.

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise third place to round off the podium, having had contact with Max Verstappen in the closing stages when the championship leader threw a desperate move down the inside into turn one.

Verstappen was audibly frustrated on the radio from the first lap, when he was forced wide by the pair of McLarens at the first corner, and continued to chunter away to Gianpiero Lambiase for the duration - accusing the team of 'f****** over' his race before further foul-mouthed rants.

2024 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +2.141sec

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +14.880sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +19.686sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +21.349sec

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +23.073sec

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +39.792sec

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +42.368sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1:17.259sec

10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:17.976sec

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:22.460sec

12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1 LAP

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] +1 LAP

14. Alex Albon [Williams] +1 LAP

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] +1 LAP

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +1 LAP

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] +1 LAP

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] +1 LAP

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] +1 LAP

NC. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: DNF



Fastest Lap: George Russell [Mercedes]

