F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium
Oscar Piastri won a controversial Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, taking a strategy decision which could have far-reaching consequences.
Lando Norris followed the Australian home for a McLaren 1-2, after the team spent much of the last 15 laps begging the Brit to allow his team-mate to overtake him after they switched positions with a tactical pitstop.
Lewis Hamilton took a surprise third place to round off the podium, having had contact with Max Verstappen in the closing stages when the championship leader threw a desperate move down the inside into turn one.
Verstappen was audibly frustrated on the radio from the first lap, when he was forced wide by the pair of McLarens at the first corner, and continued to chunter away to Gianpiero Lambiase for the duration - accusing the team of 'f****** over' his race before further foul-mouthed rants.
2024 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +2.141sec
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +14.880sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +19.686sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +21.349sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +23.073sec
7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +39.792sec
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +42.368sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1:17.259sec
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:17.976sec
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:22.460sec
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1 LAP
13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] +1 LAP
14. Alex Albon [Williams] +1 LAP
15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] +1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +1 LAP
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] +1 LAP
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] +1 LAP
19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] +1 LAP
NC. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: DNF
Fastest Lap: George Russell [Mercedes]
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep