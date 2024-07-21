F1 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it
Formula 1's Driver of the Day category is back in 2024 to help provide an extra level excitement to fans at the backend of races.
Your next chance to take part on race day is TODAY (Sunday, July 21), during the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.
Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.
Who has won F1 Driver of the Day so far this season?
F1's last outing at Silverstone saw Lewis Hamilton secure an emotional win, finally ending his winless streak that dated back to 2021 in Saudi Arabia.
The seven-time champion was voted DOTD with 36.1% of the vote, followed by Lando Norris with 15.7% and Max Verstappen with 13.4%.
Here is the full 2024 roll of honor:
|Race
|Driver of the Day
|Finishing Position
|Votes
|Bahrain GP
|Carlos Sainz
|3
|31.4%
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Oliver Bearman
|7
|48.3%
|Australian GP
|Carlos Sainz
|1
|38.4%
|Japanese GP
|Charles Leclerc
|4
|23.8%
|Chinese GP
|Lando Norris
|2
|26.4%
|Miami GP
|Lando Norris
|1
|41%
|Emilia Romagna GP
|Lando Norris
|2
|31.4%
|Monaco GP
|Charles Leclerc
|1
|32.4%
|Canadian GP
|Lando Norris
|2
|24.7%
|Spanish GP
|Lando Norris
|2
|28.3%
|Austrian GP
|Lando Norris
|DNF
|24.6%
|British GP
|Lewis Hamilton
|1
|36.1%
|Hungarian GP
|Belgian GP
|Dutch GP
|Italian GP
|Azerbaijan GP
|Singapore GP
|United States GP
|Mexican GP
|Brazilian GP
|Las Vegas GP
|Qatar GP
|Abu Dhabi GP
How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?
As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.
Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.
How to vote for Driver of the Day
It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.
Your next opportunity is Sunday, July 28, at the Belgian Grand Prix.
What is the prize for Driver of the Day?
Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.
