F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race Today: Start time, ESPN TV and live stream

The 2024 Formula 1 season ends today (Sunday, December 8 2024) with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The race will be the last in the sport, at least for the time being, for some popular long-time drivers, including Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Kevin Magnussen, all of whom are out of contract for 2025.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

On top of this, the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP sees a plethora of drivers racing their final races with their current team, including Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Carlos Sainz at Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg at Haas.

Australian youngster Jack Doohan is also making his grand prix debut in Abu Dhabi, ahead of his full-time seat with Alpine next season.

McLaren head into the Abu Dhabi GP hoping to seal their first constructors' championship title since 1998, currently sat 21 points ahead of Ferrari, who are seeking their first tile since 2008.

McLaren and Ferrari are embroiled in a constructors' championship battle

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race - Sunday, December 8, 2024

The race in Abu Dhabi kicks off today, Sunday, December 8, at 5pm local time.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below!

Local time (GST): 5pm Sunday

United States (EST): 8am Sunday

United States (CST): 7am Sunday

United States (PST): 5am Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 2pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 1pm Sunday

Australia (AEDT): 12am Monday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 11:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday

Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 3pm Sunday

China (CST): 9pm Sunday

India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 10am Sunday

Singapore: 9pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday

Turkey: 4pm Sunday



How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Related