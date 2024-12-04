F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

Following his shock exit ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, one Formula 1 star has broken his silence with an official statement.

The 2024 F1 season is set to conclude at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, with it being several drivers' last races with their current teams ahead of switches in 2025.

The most high-profile of these is Lewis Hamilton, set to run his last race for Mercedes after 12 seasons with the team ahead of his switch to Ferrari next season.

Esteban Ocon is also set for new scenery next season after his move from Alpine to Haas was confirmed earlier this season. However, unlike Hamilton and indeed others, Ocon has been denied one last race with his current outfit.

The 2024 F1 season is set to reach its conclusion in Abu Dhabi

This weekend will be Lewis Hamilton's last outing with Mercedes

Esteban Ocon issues official statement

Ocon had expected to be on the grid for this weekend's showpiece, but it was announced following the Qatar Grand Prix that the Frenchman would be replaced by Jack Doohan with immediate effect.

Doohan will drive alongside Gasly with the team next season, but is now set to make his debut at the end of this campaign.

Now, Ocon has broken his silence on his shock early departure, taking to social media to pay tribute to his former colleagues, but also expressing that this was not the plan.

In a post published on X, the 28-year-old wrote: “I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone, and Viry-Châtillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons.

Esteban Ocon has left Alpine

"We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends."

He continued: "To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologize that I will not be able come see you in person and have a proper farewell,"

"As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things. This is not how I wanted things to end.

"I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. MERCI THANK YOU."

