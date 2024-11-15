Hamilton to be given OLD Ferrari following Mercedes snub
Hamilton to be given OLD Ferrari following Mercedes snub
Lewis Hamilton is set to be given an old Ferrari to drive in 2025, when he makes the switch to Maranello ahead of next season.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion stunned the F1 world when he announced that he would be ditching the Mercedes partnership that has brought him 12 highly successful seasons in the sport.
READ MORE: Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move
Since then, there has been much excitement about when Hamilton might make his debut in red, with the end of season Abu Dhabi tyre test already being ruled out by Mercedes due to sponsor activities for the Brit.
When will Hamilton drive for Ferrari?
Now, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has confirmed that the team will make use of F1 regulations to give Hamilton a taste of action in the Ferrari before the season starts.
According to current F1 regulations, drivers cannot test a new season’s car outside of official pre-season sessions, but Ferrari can offer Hamilton a chance to get up to speed under its ‘testing of previous cars’ (TPC) provision.
READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post
Vasseur is confident that Hamilton’s extensive experience will allow him to acclimatise quickly with minimal track time, confirming his practice time in the 2022 F1-75.
“I’m not sure that he needs tons of hours of acclimatisation,” Vasseur told Motorsport.com.
“He is experienced enough to be quick on the first day, or at least very soon. We’ll have one or two TPC days, plus the test in Bahrain, and that will be enough.”
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR legend issues HEARTBREAKING response to huge change
- 1 uur geleden
Las Vegas Grand Prix changes CONFIRMED following complaints
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton compared to Ricciardo following star's AXING
- Yesterday 23:59
Hamilton to be given OLD Ferrari following Mercedes snub
- Yesterday 22:00
MILLION DOLLAR Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket provides stunning access
- Yesterday 21:00
Palou hints at YEARS of IndyCar association with key target admission
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec