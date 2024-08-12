F1 driver OPEN to IndyCar move with future in doubt
Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen is keeping his options open ahead of next year, including a move to the US, having lost his 2025 seat to Esteban Ocon.
Haas will roll out a brand-new driver lineup next season with Ollie Bearman and Ocon, with Magnussen following Nico Hulkenberg out the door – although the latter chose the manner of his exit, signing with Sauber some time ago.
Magnussen is yet to confirm his future in F1, with the number of available seats dwindling rapidly, with Carlos Sainz and Williams now tied together for next year.
This isn't actually the first time that Magnussen has been ditched by the Haas team, with he and Romain Grosjean both leaving in 2020 in favor of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.
Kevin Magnussen to IndyCar?
Magnussen has scored just five points this season, whereas his team-mate Hulkenberg has 22 points in the bag. With 10 races to go, time is running out for Magnussen to find a seat in F1.
Among the midfield teams and backmarkers, seats are available at Alpine, Sauber and VCARB. However, Jack Doohan has been strongly linked to the Alpine seat while VCARB are yet to decide between Liam Lawson and Daniel Ricciardo – with an outside driver unlikely.
Magnussen, 31, is studying his options for the future and is open to options like IndyCar and World Endurance Championship.
He said to Auto Hebdo: “Yes, all this [interests me]. I think everything is possible in this case. I will see what is available and I will make my decision once I am there.
"For the moment, I am in Formula 1 and there are still a few places available for next year. I would like to see where all this will end, then I will consider things afterwards.”
