F1 team confirm driver replacement for upcoming session at Spanish Grand Prix
A Formula 1 team have confirmed that one of their full-time drivers will be replaced for a practice session at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
F1 concludes a European triple header at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend, with the action set to kick off with Free Practice 1 (FP1) on Friday.
Esteban Ocon will not be driving his Haas in the session, however, with Japanese racer Ryo Hirakawa set to take his place.
Hirakawa joined the team from Alpine back in April in a move that was inspired by Haas' recent new partnership with Japanese car manufacturer Toyota.
The 31-year-old made his debut with the Haas team at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and will step in the car once again during FP1 in Spain in order to try and help Haas to fulfil Formula 1's new rookie driver rules.
From 2025, all teams have to field a rookie in each of their cars at least twice across the season, up from once per car in 2024.
Hirakawa will once again replace Ocon, and will be taking part in the session alongside British rookie Ollie Bearman.
Ocon to miss FP1
It will be Hirakawa's fourth appearance in an official F1 session, having driven for McLaren during FP1 at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP, Alpine at this year's Japanese GP, and Haas at the Bahrain GP.
As part of an official team statement, Hirakawa said on his latest opportunity: "First of all, I really appreciate this second opportunity to take part in FP1, so a big thanks to the team.
"Barcelona has some high-speed corners, with some long straights, so it will be another challenging FP1, but I’m a lot more prepared since my first one in Bahrain.
"I’ve been working with the engineering team getting ready, but of course, it’s only a one-hour session, but I’ll do my best to get good data for the team and have a better weekend for them.
"Let’s focus on getting the maximum out of that hour - I’m really looking forward to it."
Haas have confirmed that Hirakawa will be given four FP1 appearances throughout 2025, presumably also sitting in for Bearman at some point as the season rumbles on.
