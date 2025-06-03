Christian Horner dismisses 'stupid' Max Verstappen theory after Spanish Grand Prix antics

Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner has dismissed a 'stupid' theory regarding Max Verstappen that has emerged in the aftermath of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen caused huge controversy late in the race in Spain, colliding with Mercedes rival George Russell after appearing to slow down to concede the position to him.

The reigning world champion was hit with a 10-second penalty for his role in the incident, but post-race, former F1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher revealed a theory that Verstappen’s move on Russell was intentional and all part of a plan to finish lower than third in the drivers’ standings in order to exit his Red Bull contract before 2028.

“You have to look at it now - if there is such a clause - why such things happen all of a sudden?” Schumacher said on Sky Sports Germany’s broadcast.

“And why do you get a penalty that is so unnecessary? It could also be that once you have made the decision for yourself, you no longer want to ensure that this is the case.”

READ MORE: Max Verstappen hit with huge F1 penalty after ridiculous crash

Horner rubbishes Verstappen exit theory

The idea that Verstappen would purposefully jeopardise his chances at a fifth world title appears far-fetched, especially when his move on Russell reflected his mentality to win at any cost.

And, Red Bull team boss Horner was quick to dismiss Schumacher's opinion, labeling it as ‘nonsense’.

"This theory is the biggest nonsense possible,” Horner said to Bild.

“I haven't heard anything so stupid for a long time. Max is a racer through and through. He always wants to win and would never act like that."

Verstappen’s tenth-place finish at the Spanish GP has seen the champion plummet nearly 50 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, with his third place in the drivers' standings under threat from Russell.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt

Related