F1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sells for MULTI-MILLION dollar sum at Monaco auction

One of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferraris has been sold for an eye-watering sum at auction at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

In 2001, Schumacher won his fifth and final Monaco GP driving the Ferrari F2001, leading home a one-two that day with team-mate Rubens Barrichello.

Ahead of this year’s race in Monaco, RM Sotheby’s announced that the F2001 would be going under the hammer, the first time an F1 car has been sold at auction during a race weekend.

The car was sold before qualifying on Saturday, and became the most expensive car driven by Schumacher to be sold at auction, fetching € 15.98 million, which is just over $18 million.

Schumacher’s F2001 is the fourth most expensive F1 car ever sold, with the record set earlier this year when Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio’s Mercedes sold at auction for roughly $58 million.

The list of accolades is long for Ferrari and Schumacher’s F2001, with the car masterminded by the now legendary team of Jean Todt, Ross Brawn, Rory Byrne, and Schumacher himself.

Furthermore, the F2001 is the final Ferrari car to win the Monaco GP during a championship-winning year for the team, with the Scuderia last securing the constructors' title in 2008 and their last drivers’ title with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was victorious last year at the 2024 Monaco GP, but missed out on a second consecutive win on Sunday after McLaren’s Lando Norris emerged victorious.

