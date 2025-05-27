close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sells for MULTI-MILLION dollar sum at Monaco auction

F1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sells for MULTI-MILLION dollar sum at Monaco auction

F1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sells for MULTI-MILLION dollar sum at Monaco auction

F1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sells for MULTI-MILLION dollar sum at Monaco auction

One of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferraris has been sold for an eye-watering sum at auction at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

In 2001, Schumacher won his fifth and final Monaco GP driving the Ferrari F2001, leading home a one-two that day with team-mate Rubens Barrichello.

Ahead of this year’s race in Monaco, RM Sotheby’s announced that the F2001 would be going under the hammer, the first time an F1 car has been sold at auction during a race weekend.

The car was sold before qualifying on Saturday, and became the most expensive car driven by Schumacher to be sold at auction, fetching € 15.98 million, which is just over $18 million.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Title battle hots up as Verstappen gives up late lead at Monaco Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sells for $18 million

Schumacher’s F2001 is the fourth most expensive F1 car ever sold, with the record set earlier this year when Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio’s Mercedes sold at auction for roughly $58 million.

The list of accolades is long for Ferrari and Schumacher’s F2001, with the car masterminded by the now legendary team of Jean Todt, Ross Brawn, Rory Byrne, and Schumacher himself.

Furthermore, the F2001 is the final Ferrari car to win the Monaco GP during a championship-winning year for the team, with the Scuderia last securing the constructors' title in 2008 and their last drivers’ title with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was victorious last year at the 2024 Monaco GP, but missed out on a second consecutive win on Sunday after McLaren’s Lando Norris emerged victorious.

Michael Schumacher's 2001 Monaco Grand Prix-winning F2001

Related

Ferrari Michael Schumacher Monaco Grand Prix Rubens Barrichello
F1 2025 Standings: McLaren dominate rivals as Norris closes gap to Piastri after Monaco Grand Prix
F1 2025 Standings

F1 2025 Standings: McLaren dominate rivals as Norris closes gap to Piastri after Monaco Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:00
Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt
Indianapolis 500

Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt

  • Yesterday 03:00

Latest News

Formula 1 Legends

F1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sells for MULTI-MILLION dollar sum at Monaco auction

  • 15 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Chip Ganassi offers NASCAR return verdict

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star airs frustration with Joey Logano at Coca Cola 600

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champ Kyle Larson gets brutally honest on 'double' attempt after disastrous Sunday

  • 3 uur geleden
Danica Patrick

NASCAR trailblazer Danica Patrick opens up on split with NFL star

  • Yesterday 23:00
Indianapolis 500

IndyCar announce bombshell penalty statement as three cars FAIL Indy 500 post-race inspection

  • Yesterday 20:40
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x