Historic Schumacher Ferrari to be sold DURING F1 race

A historic Ferrari Formula 1 car is set to go up for sale at the Monaco Grand Prix, marking a very famous victory in the career of Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher claimed his fifth and final victory around the streets of the principality at the 2001 Monaco GP, driving his Ferrari F2001 car that would eventually see him claim a second world championship with Ferrari, and his fourth overall.

Despite a dominant spell between 1994-2001 at Monaco that saw him go within one of Ayrton Senna's all-time record for wins around the circuit, Schumacher did not add to his victory column in any of his succeeding eight visits to the track.

Now, auctioneers RM Sotheby's have announced that the F2001, chassis number 211, with which he claimed a narrow victory over team-mate Rubens Barrichello, will go under the hammer during the 2025 Monaco GP.

Schumacher car set for stunning sale

Sotheby's claim that it will be the first time ever that an F1 car has been sold during an F1 race, and the car is expected to fetch an eye-watering price.

The F2001 chassis 211 was the chassis number in which Schumacher also claimed victory at the Hungarian GP later that season, which secured his world championship crown for the second year running.

Overall in 2001, Schumacher won nine races, as he crushed nearest competitor for the title David Coulthard by 58 points.

When it was put up for auction as recently as 2017, the historic Ferrari car sold for around $7.5million, and was the first F1 car to exceed $5million at auction. That price is expected to be even higher when it goes under the hammer on May 24.

Michael Schumacher during the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix

"Victory on the streets of Monte-Carlo alone would make this a hugely significant Ferrari," Augustin Sabatie-Garat, director of sales at RM Sotheby’s, said on the auction via F1.com.

"But to do so in the same season that it crossed the line to capture both the drivers’ and [constructors]’ world championships - the first back-to-back championship double in Ferrari history - takes it to a completely different level.

"We are very excited to take chassis 211 back to the site of its historic win, and to be able to auction it during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend is an immense privilege."

