F1 News Today: Hamilton confirms stunning new plans as Horner reflects on 'cruel' decision

Lewis Hamilton has revealed new exciting projects he is working on away from the Formula 1 track, including an ambitious documentary on his life story.

Horner admits 'cruel' decision in Lawson Red Bull axing

Christian Horner has spoken out about the ‘cruel’ decision he had to make in replacing Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen 'opportunity' arises with McLaren driver issues

Helmut Marko has suggested that McLaren’s driver lineup of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris could provide Max Verstappen with an ‘opportunity’ in the 2025 title fight.

'Secret' F1 button revealed ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Formula 1 paddock photographer Kym Illman has provided an insight into how a grand prix weekend works ahead of this weekend’s race in Japan, with the help of FIA race starter Rebecca Lee.

New Hamilton merch drops for Japanese GP... but it's not cheap!

Lewis Hamilton has recently shared his new +44 merchandise on social media, but as fans clamour to purchase his latest release ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, they may be startled by the pricing.

