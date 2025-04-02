Verstappen 'opportunity' arises with McLaren driver issues

Helmut Marko has suggested that McLaren’s driver lineup of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris could provide Max Verstappen with an ‘opportunity’ in the 2025 title fight.

Norris and Piastri have secured one victory each in 2025, with the Brit winning in Australia only for his team-mate to come back fighting at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Whilst Norris leads the championship, Verstappen sits in second and only eight points behind his title rival. Red Bull chief Marko believes McLaren’s equally matched driver lineup could hinder the team in the championship, as he looked to Verstappen's chances at Suzuka.

Speaking to OE24 he said: “With a deficit of eight points after two races, nothing has really happened yet.”

“Apart from the fact that Norris and Piastri will hopefully continue to steal points from each other for a while, there is a real Verstappen-friendly circuit coming up. His driving skills will come into their own at Suzuka. Moreover, it is one of his absolute favourites. He has recently won there three times. We also hope that the RB21 performs better than in China.”

Will McLaren’s driver lineup become a problem?

The first race of the season in Melbourne saw McLaren's team orders came into play, with Piastri told to back-off from chasing leader Norris, despite Zak Brown suggesting the team-mates were free to race.

Whilst Piastri’s ninth place finish in the race was not down to contact or pushing too hard against his team-mate, rather the increasingly wet conditions, Norris and Piastri’s inter-team battle could perhaps result in these mistakes later down the line.

As shown in Melbourne, Verstappen will be there to collect these additional points, even if the Dutchman is in a car incapable of fighting from the front row of the grid.

Verstappen has won the last three editions of the Japanese Grand Prix, with the punishing Suzuka track often separating the good from the great in F1 history; but could a fourth consecutive win could be on the cards for the champion in 2025?

