F1 News Today: Alpine confirm Doohan replacement at Japanese GP as team announce NEW driver signing

Jack Doohan will sit out FP1 at the Japanese Grand Prix, being swapped out for Japanese test and reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa, Alpine Formula 1 team have confirmed.

Williams announce new driver signing following shock team exit

Williams Racing have added a young driver to their driver programme, snapping up an F2 star who had previously parted company with Alpine.

Tsunoda addresses 'intense' Red Bull move ahead of 'emotional' debut

Red Bull's new Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda has spoken publicly over his recent 'intense' promotion ahead of his home race at Suzuka this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton reveals secret behind his ICONIC paddock style

Lewis Hamilton has delved into the secrets of his paddock style, in a cheeky response to a fan’s comment on social media.

Guenther Steiner responds to absurd F1 return offer

Guenther Steiner has been jokingly told he could be ‘pulled back’ into the world of Formula 1 during a radio interview.

Lewis Hamilton teases Charles Leclerc movie link-up

Lewis Hamilton has teased joining his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a movie appearance, after the Formula 1 champion discussed his recent foray into the world of film.

