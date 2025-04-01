Lewis Hamilton teases Charles Leclerc movie link-up

Lewis Hamilton has teased joining his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a movie appearance, after the Formula 1 champion discussed his recent foray into the world of film.

To celebrate his arrival at Ferrari, and pay homage to one of his favourite films, Hamilton re-created a scene from Ferris Bueller's Day Off and picked up Edward Norton where they both 'drove' in the iconic 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder which featured in the film.

In a recent video on Ferrari’s YouTube channel, Hamilton discussed the inspiration behind re-creating the scene and said: "I love movies. I love film…Ferris Bueller was actually the first time I saw a Ferrari - I must've been five or six.

"About a year and a half - maybe two years ago - I started a production company. Me and my friend Timmy were sitting around, just talking, and we started talking about Ferris Bueller.

"I said, 'How sick would it be if we could reshoot that scene where they're driving the Ferrari over the hill and landing to the Star Wars music?' That idea just never left my mind after I envisioned it."

Hamilton unveils big plans with Dawn Apollo Films

Hamilton was joined by team-mate Charles Leclerc in the video, who was asked what his favourite film was and joked that he could create a scene from the Harry Potter franchise.

The seven-time world champion had previously expressed that the next clip he wanted to produce would be from an Eddie Murphy film, and when Leclerc revealed his favourite film he jokingly added Harry Potter to his film project plans.

"Maybe I'll do your Harry Potter one first. Maybe I'll do the Harry Potter thing with you!" Hamilton laughed.

Hamilton launched his production company Dawn Apollo Films back in 2022, with its debut projects including the F1 movie and an untitled documentary about the champion himself, both of which are yet to be released.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner hails NEW chapter as Wolff replacement confirmed

Related