Lewis Hamilton stars in Hollywood classic remake

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has perhaps hinted at his career path post-Formula 1, with the Ferrari star posting a short video showing off his acting skills.

Hamilton is now 40 years old and, although declaring recently that retirement is not on his mind, is likely to be entering the twilight stages of his F1 career.

The Brit has moved teams for 2025 and beyond, switching to Ferrari in the pursuit of an unprecedented eighth world championship title, following three seasons of underperformance at Mercedes.

Hamilton is also involved in a number of off-track projects, however, and has now stunned fans by 'starring' in hit 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off, posting a clip on his social media channels.

Lewis Hamilton has moved to Ferrari for 2025

Lewis Hamilton has been driving a different Ferrari off-track

Hamilton stars in 'dream' project

Hamilton is set to receive a production credit for the upcoming F1 movie that is due to hit cinemas in the summer, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

The seven-time champion's role in the upcoming film has included giving real-life relevance to the storyline, and he and a number of his F1 rivals are also set to make an appearance in the film.

Brad Pitt stars in the upcoming F1 movie

Now, Hamilton has proven his acting credentials in a project involving Paramount Pictures and legendary actor and director Edward Norton.

Hamilton has been edited into the hit film Ferris Bueller's Day Off starring Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck, a move that the Ferrari star has described as 'fulfilling another dream'.

The 40-year-old can be seen in the scene in which Ferris Bueller persuades his friend Cameron Frye to let a man look after his father's prized Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder for five dollars, something Frye is reluctant to do but eventually agrees.

Hamilton has been superimposed onto the character that then takes the stunning Ferrari car away, and gives it a spin alongside Norton.

Hamilton took to Instagram to post the video with the caption: "No better way to start the season than by fulfilling another dream.

"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been one of my favourite movies since I was a kid. This is to pay homage to the iconic film and to celebrate my first season with Ferrari.

"It definitely took a lot of cutting edge tech, production and planning to get right. Had to get the exact car too… it’s been a dream car since seeing the movie. Shout out to the legendary @edwardnortonofficial for coming along for the ride. This is the energy and excitement I’m bringing to the track this year. ANDIAMO!!"

