close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton hints at exact F1 retirement date

Lewis Hamilton hints at exact F1 retirement date

Lewis Hamilton hints at exact F1 retirement date

Lewis Hamilton hints at exact F1 retirement date

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has issued an update on when he plans to retire.

Hamilton is largely considered to be one of the greatest drivers to have ever raced in the sport, and holds the all-time records for the number of race victories, pole positions and podiums, as well as the joint record for the number of championships.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen and Hamilton lineup hinted as F1 stars in Cadillac interest

READ MORE: Ricciardo given shock F1 driver replacement chance

The Brit is hoping to go one better and break Michael Schumacher's record before his career is over, and has made the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in order to try and achieve that eighth title.

However, Hamilton is now 40 years of age, and question marks remain about whether he can propel himself back to the kind of form that saw him finish third in the drivers' championship in 2023 despite having an inconsistent Mercedes car.

Lewis Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver
Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

When will Lewis Hamilton retire?

Hamilton's 2024 season saw him reach the lowest position he has ever finished in the drivers' championship, seventh, and he was thrashed by team-mate George Russell in qualifying sessions.

That season led to a rather downbeat attitude from Hamilton, even proclaiming near the end of the season that he's 'just not fast anymore'.

Since his move to Ferrari in January, Hamilton has been reinvigorated and said at pre-season testing in Bahrain that it was the most positive he had felt in a long time, prepared for another championship bid.

Due to his age and dismal 2024 season, there have been suggestions that Hamilton will struggle to get the better of supremely talented team-mate Charles Leclerc, but now the seven-time champion has suggested he's not in any rush to claim title number eight. But did suggest a certain milestone date for when he would call it quits.

Speaking about his long-term future, Hamilton told Time: "The old man is a state of mind. Of course your body ages. But I’m never going to be an old man.

"What I can tell you is, retirement is nowhere on my radar. I could be here until I’m 50, who knows."

Who do you think will win the F1 2025 drivers' title?

27414 votes

READ MORE: Major Lewis Hamilton Ferrari disadvantage revealed

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 Michael Schumacher Cadillac
Lewis Hamilton reveals fate of famous hammer time messages
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton reveals fate of famous hammer time messages

  • Yesterday 20:54
Hamilton and Verstappen F1 line-up hinted in shock transfer discussion
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton and Verstappen F1 line-up hinted in shock transfer discussion

  • Yesterday 18:55

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher verdict made in shock F1 driver replacement

  • 34 minutes ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: F1 star's MASTERSTROKE hailed by expert

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen announces Aston Martin drive

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton hints at exact F1 retirement date

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Hamilton lineup hinted as F1 stars in Cadillac interest

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo return verdict made as F1 driver hints Drive to Survive swipe - GPFans Recap

  • Yesterday 23:43
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x