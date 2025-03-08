Lewis Hamilton could be at a major disadvantage to his new Ferrari team-mate, according to a high-profile Formula 1 pundit.

The seven-time world drivers' champion will soon make his racing debut for the Scuderia at the Australian Grand Prix later this month having recently made the switch from Mercedes.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed

READ MORE: Ricciardo given shock F1 driver replacement chance

Hamilton endured several years of frustration at the Silver Arrows after falling behind the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, with whom he is set to line up alongside in 2025.

The 40-year-old has made no secret of his desire to rediscover his love for racing at the top level, and is optimistic about what he can achieve at Ferrari both this season and in the future.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will team up at Ferrari this season

Hamilton is hoping to put himself in contention for the F1 drivers' championship once again

READ MORE: McLaren confirm Norris and Piastri driver change for Australian GP

Can Leclerc keep Hamilton at bay?

Leclerc joined the team back in 2019, and has proved himself to be be a more than reliable partner for both Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz.

But while the 27-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented drivers on the grid, he has yet to mount a serious challenge for the drivers' championship.

It remains to be seen what impact Hamilton's arrival will have on the Monegasque driver, with opinions split over whether he will be able to get the better of his more experienced team-mate in his efforts to secure a maiden title.

But Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz believes the eight-time race winner holds a distinct advantage over his Ferrari counterpart, for the time being at least.

When asked whether Leclerc is fully aware of the challenge which awaits as he goes up against Hamilton, Kravitz replied: “There is an unknown. Obviously Leclerc has seen him close-up over the past couple of months, he’s seen how he likes to drive the car.

Ted Kravitz expects Hamilton to take time to adjust in his new surroundings

READ MORE: Wolff breaks Hamilton replacement DEAL in Mercedes signing twist

“Hamilton was saying he still has to learn how every little tool he has at his disposal in terms of differential change or brake balance adjustment or how to start the car on the clutch, things like that.

“It’s second nature to Leclerc, but Hamilton is still learning how Ferrari like to things in the car.

“If you could say that’s a bit of an advantage on Leclerc’s side, then maybe.

“But also, Leclerc would underestimate Hamilton’s race craft at his peril - he knows not to.

“Lewis is at his best on a Sunday so Leclerc is waiting to see what team-mate he’s going to have.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo delivers HEARTBREAKING news in Drive to Survive