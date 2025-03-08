F1 News Today: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed
The German racing driver and four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel, will be behind the wheel once more alongside a fellow ex-F1 driver.
F1 and FIA announce brand NEW team on the grid
Formula 1 and the FIA have announced Cadillac's entry on the F1 grid in 2026 in an official statement.
Red Bull star blasts F1 gender issue as “utter b*******”
Formula 1 grand prix winner and legend of the sport David Coulthard has publicly spoken out over the lack of women competing in the pinnacle of motorsport.
Lewis Hamilton issues major Ferrari boost ahead of Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has given a definitive verdict on his new Ferrari car ahead of the Formula 1 season opener at the Australian Grand Prix.
George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has shot back at Max Verstappen in a fresh set of statements following their latest war of words.
Verstappen unveils 'new drive' for 2025
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been spotted alongside an unlikely new car in a social media post.
