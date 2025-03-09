close global

A former colleague of Lewis Hamilton has revealed one of the best ways to see the seven-time F1 world champion at his unguarded best.

The British driver has seen his profile change massively since he entered the sport all the way back in 2007, becoming a massive icon who moves in celebrity circles.

Hamilton moved to Ferrari this winter, creating an incredible partnership between the sport's most famous driver and its most famous team, with both arguably the most successful to boot.

The Tifosi have welcomed Hamilton with open arms, as he juggles his role as Formula 1 superstar with his off-track activities, including helping out on the upcoming F1 film and his fashion interests.

Hamilton's former McLaren trainer, Matt Tait, spoke exclusively to Jim Kimberley on behalf of GPFans, and has explained how to see the Brit at his most unguarded.

Lewis Hamilton has a close relationship with his brother Nicolas
Hamilton moved to Ferrari this winter in a blockbuster switch

When is Lewis Hamilton at his most real?

"To be honest," he said, "if you want to see Lewis being Lewis, just see him with his brother.

"That was it. If you could take Lewis away from racing and just wanted to see his personality, to see him interacting with his brother and messing about with him and that, that's Lewis down to a tee.

"That's the person away from motorsport, because they are thick as thieves, a pair of them, troublesome.

"They were just good fun all the time. I think the fact that Lewis still tries to go and watch his brother race occasionally and stuff is like just testament to their relationship as well."

