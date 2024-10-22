Hamilton brother makes media 'DIG' claim in huge announcement

Lewis Hamilton's brother, Nicolas Hamilton, has revealed that he will be the subject of a feature by Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix coverage this weekend.

The younger Hamilton brother, who shares a father with the seven-time Formula 1 champion, suffers from cerebral palsy, but that hasn't stopped him from having a career in motorsport himself.

Nicolas competed in the British Touring Car Championship for six seasons in a specially-modified car.

He withdrew from the BTTC earlier this season, less than a year after he had earned his best-ever sixth-place finish at Donington Park, with brother Lewis watching on.

Nicholas Hamilton reveals delight at TV feature

Now, the 32-year-old has revealed that media often contact him to dig for information about his seven-time champion brother.

The younger sibling explained how he felt refreshed that Sky Sports would not be using him for details on the Mercedes driver, but instead focusing on his own racing career in a feature set to air this weekend.

On his Instagram page, he wrote: "Sky Sports F1 called & asked if they could cover my life journey.

"To be honest, usually media get in touch with me to use me to dig for information about Lewis, as I feel they are not there to support ME & my voice or story.

"But today, Natalie Pinkham and her team made me feel valued, heard and that, I MATTER. Not just because of who I am related to, but because of what I have achieved in my own right.

"Such an amazing opportunity & one which I have used to the best of my ability to inspire & help others."

