F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Mexico City

The eyes of the world will be on Mexico City this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.

With just five races left in the current season, the battle for the championship is even tighter, with Ferrari joining the party just eight points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings following their glorious one-two at COTA.

Max Verstappen managed to extend his lead in the drivers' championship, and is now 57 points ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris, following intervention from the FIA that led to a dramatic conclusion at the US GP.

Verstappen's team-mate, on the other hand, only managed a P7 finish, with Sergio Perez's potential replacement Liam Lawson just two places behind him, despite starting from 19th.

With his career on the line, Perez will be hoping to get off to a better start at his home race this year than he did in 2023, where the disastrous outing saw him crash out at the first corner.

But how will the weather play out for this weekend's F1 action?

Max Verstappen was victorious at the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix

Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, October 25: FP1 & FP2

Friday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez looks dry for the first practice session of the weekend, with temperatures expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius at the local time of 12:30.

Less than a five per cent chance of rain is expected for both practice sessions, with FP2 marginally hotter at 22 degrees around 4pm (CST), accompanied by a gentle northern breeze.

Saturday, October 26: FP3 & Qualifying

The final practice session of the weekend will take place under cooler conditions at the earlier start time of 11:30 (CST). Temperatures are expected to reach 18 degrees while wind speeds remain low, although rain could be on the cards before the session concludes.

Qualifying is at risk of rain however, with a 30 per cent chance of precipitation hanging over the session at 3pm. No high winds are expected and temperatures are set to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, October 27: Race

Sunday's race will kick off at 1pm local time (CST), in less sunny conditions, with temperatures expected to hit 19 degrees Celsius for lights out.

There is less than a five per cent chance of rain at the start of the race, but this currently increases to around six per cent as the afternoon progresses, meaning teams may have to strategise around potential rain before the chequered flag.

