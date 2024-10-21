close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen tactics in FIA penalty row

Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen tactics in FIA penalty row

Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen tactics in FIA penalty row

Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen tactics in FIA penalty row

McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed his thoughts behind the controversial battle he endured with Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix.

After losing his pole position advantage at the first corner to not only Verstappen but also both the scarlet Ferraris, Norris had his work cut out should he want to add another career podium to his tally, let alone a victory.

F1 HEADLINES: Wolff berates FIA as Horner delivers dig at ‘PARANOID’ rivals

READ MORE: FIA issue HUGE penalty in dramatic US GP aftermath

WATCH: FIA reveal Norris 'should've been punished harder' at US Grand Prix

After 51 laps of fighting to earn back positions following a one-stop strategy, Norris found himself battling his championship rival for third place in the final stages of the race.

The Brit attempted an overtake on Verstappen on lap 52, but went off-track in order to complete the move, causing Verstappen to call for Norris to hand the position back.

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen loses out to Red Bull rivals after LATE penalty drama

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen fought hard once again at the US GP
Many frustrated fans felt McLaren should have surrendered the position back to Max Verstappen immediately

Norris defends Verstappen overtake at US GP

In a grand prix that had been littered with FIA penalties for similar incidents, many felt McLaren would surely instruct Norris to hand back the position, yet no such order was given.

The 24-year-old instead continued on, hoping to get far enough ahead of Verstappen to offset an expected time penalty. The Brit could only pull out a four-second gap, however, and was slammed with a five-second penalty in the closing stages of the race, handing Verstappen a podium.

The decision in the closing stages of the race at COTA means that Verstappen has now extended his lead over Norris in the drivers' championship to 57 points.

Norris spoke to Sky Sports F1 after the race, where Verstappen's defensive tactics and the resulting penalty decision were fiercely debated. "He's overtaken by going off track, so I don't know what I'm meant to do," Norris said.

"He defends by going off track, he overtakes by going off track.

"So, if he goes off the track, clearly he's gone in way too hard and also gained an advantage by doing what he did. But I don't make the rules.

"I'm not going to complain about it," Norris added.

"I think Max drove well, he defended well and we had a good race together, but the rules are the rules."

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: McLaren boss delighted with FIA investigation as Red Bull innocence questioned

Related

Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris FIA United States Grand Prix
FIA issue HUGE penalty in dramatic US GP aftermath
Latest F1 News

FIA issue HUGE penalty in dramatic US GP aftermath

  • 3 hours ago
Things you might've missed from the US GP: A three-way title race and the return of a legend
US Grand Prix

Things you might've missed from the US GP: A three-way title race and the return of a legend

  • Today 10:57

Latest News

United States GP

Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen tactics in FIA penalty row

  • 1 hour ago
Lando Norris

Norris 'HATE' claim disproven by Verstappen gift

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA issue HUGE penalty in dramatic US GP aftermath

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen fumes at Red Bull as Horner delivers ‘PARANOID’ dig

  • 3 hours ago
US Grand Prix

Things you might've missed from the US GP: A three-way title race and the return of a legend

  • Today 10:57
Latest F1 News

Hamilton welcomes world champion to Mercedes

  • Today 09:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x