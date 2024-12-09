Verstappen talks F1 race BAN as FIA confirm champion's PUNISHMENT - GPFans Recap
Red Bull star and four-time world champion Max Verstappen has addressed the possibility of receiving a race ban after being punished at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
FIA confirm Verstappen penalty with additional punishment
The FIA has confirmed an additional punishment alongside Verstappen’s race penalty during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed some huge news regarding Sergio Perez's future within the team.
McLaren set UNBEATABLE F1 record at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
McLaren set an incredible F1 record this past weekend as they secured the constructors' championship in Abu Dhabi.
F1 legend delivers X-rated verdict on Hamilton's Ferrari prospects
An F1 legend has delivered an X-rated rant on Lewis Hamilton and his move to Ferrari.
Verstappen talks F1 race BAN as FIA confirm champion's PUNISHMENT - GPFans Recap
