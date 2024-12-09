Verstappen talks F1 race BAN as FIA confirm champion's PUNISHMENT - GPFans Recap

Red Bull star and four-time world champion Max Verstappen has addressed the possibility of receiving a race ban after being punished at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm Verstappen penalty with additional punishment

The FIA has confirmed an additional punishment alongside Verstappen’s race penalty during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed some huge news regarding Sergio Perez's future within the team.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren set UNBEATABLE F1 record at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

McLaren set an incredible F1 record this past weekend as they secured the constructors' championship in Abu Dhabi.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend delivers X-rated verdict on Hamilton's Ferrari prospects

An F1 legend has delivered an X-rated rant on Lewis Hamilton and his move to Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Related