Verstappen addresses RACE BAN after FIA punishment
Red Bull star Max Verstappen has addressed the possibility of receiving a race ban after the FIA slapped him with more penalty points at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Formula 1 season finale proved a chaotic one at times, with several drivers hit with penalties from the sport's governing body in the early stages of the race.
One of these drivers was Verstappen himself, hit with a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with McLaren's Oscar Piastri into turn one on the opening lap at Yas Marina Circuit.
As well as the time penalty, the FIA also decided that Verstappen's move was worthy of additional penalty points, taking his current tally from six to eight.
Max Verstappen moves closer to race ban
Unfortunately for Verstappen, penalty points last for a 12-month period and do not reset at the end of each season.
And, once a driver receives 12 penalty points, they receive an automatic race ban from the FIA, just as Kevin Magnussen did earlier this year for Haas.
This means that Verstappen enters the 2025 season just four points from a potential race ban, with no points set to come off his total until the end of June, by which point 10 grands prix will have taken place.
The four-time champion appeared relaxed over the matter when addressing the situation after the race, however, telling Erik van Haren of De Telegraaf: "Maybe I'll make sure I get to 12 points when the baby is born.
"Then I can go on paternity leave."
Verstappen's comment comes just days after he and partner Kelly Piquet confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.
Change your timezone:
