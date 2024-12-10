Red Bull team make CRUCIAL driver 'decision' as 2025 grid set to be complete

Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar is reportedly set to be promoted to Formula 1 in 2025, thus completing the grid for next season.

At present, just one seat remains vacant ahead of the 2025 campaign, with it yet to be announced who will partner Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull's junior team, VCARB.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reveals major Mercedes SHOCK as Ferrari make 2025 announcement

READ MORE: Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Liam Lawson claimed the seat from Daniel Ricciardo for the final stretch of 2024, but the Kiwi could be set for a promotion to the main team, with speculation rife regarding Sergio Perez's future despite the Mexican having signed a contract extension with Red Bull earlier this season.

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko confirmed that a decision on Perez's future was set to be made on Monday after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and now, reports in France claim that Hadjar is a part of the puzzle.

Sergio Perez's Red Bull future is under scrutiny

A VCARB seat remains vacant for 2025

Isack Hadjar to Formula 1?

Hadjar has had an excellent season in Formula 2, missing out on the title this past weekend in heartbreaking fashion in Abu Dhabi, where he stalled on the grid in the feature race.

Although Hadjar eventually got going, title rival Gabriel Bortoleto was already way down the road, and thus he was the man to secure the championship.

"Yeah I stalled, I need an explanation, man," Hadjar said at the start of the F2 race.

"I can’t believe all this hard work for that. The worst moment of my life right now."

Hadjar's setback has played no influence on his next steps, however, according to Auto Hebdo, who report that he is set for a big change next season.

READ MORE: Horner reveals Red Bull SHORTLIST amid Perez replacement rumours

Isack Hadjar challenged for the F2 title in 2024

Their report claims that the young Frenchman will indeed be on the F1 grid in 2025, claiming that he is set to partner Tsunoda at VCARB.

This report comes after comments from Hadjar suggested that his plans for next season were already in place, despite them not yet being official.

"I mean, there’s obviously confirmed and yet to be confirmed, right?," the Frenchman said at an F2 press conference recently when asked about his future.

"So, obviously, I literally can’t tell you what I’m doing next season, because it’s not been [made] official."

Pressed on whether he knew what 2025 looked like yet, Hadjar replied: "If I say I know, then maybe you guys know what’s going on, so..."

GPFans has contacted VCARB for comment on the rumours.

READ MORE: F1 legend delivers X-rated verdict on Hamilton's Ferrari prospects

Related