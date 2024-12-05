Red Bull star delivers fresh twist over F1 future
A Red Bull star has issued a cryptic response to questions regarding his future in Formula 1.
The comments come ahead of this weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi, where McLaren and Ferrari are preparing for a last-day showdown to determine the destination of this year's constructors' championship.
Red Bull - the defending champions - are already out of contention, with a runners-up spot the best they can now hope for.
It's been a turbulent campaign for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez unable to replicate the domination which has made the team almost unbeatable in recent years.
Verstappen overcame a mid-season wobble to clinch his fourth straight drivers' championship in Las Vegas last month, but the Dutchman has been forced to scrap to retain his title for much of the season in a battle with Lando Norris.
Could Verstappen be set for new F1 team-mate?
Verstappen's victory in Qatar last weekend was just his second since mid-June, with the four-time champion frequently bemoaning the performance of his car throughout that run.
Perez meanwhile, has endured a dreadful season to date, accumulating just 49 points from his previous 17 outings.
Pressure has been building on the Mexican racer to hold on to his seat for 2025, with team boss Christian Horner recently confirming a decision will soon be made over his future.
VCARB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson have been strongly linked with his spot, while speculation has grown that Red Bull reserve driver and F2 championship contender Isack Hadjar could be set for a promotion to the top tier.
The 20-year-old has an opportunity to clinch his maiden F2 title at Yas Marina this weekend, and going into the decider, has addressed rumours regarding where he will be in 2025.
Speaking to media in Qatar, he said: "There's obviously confirmed, and yet to be confirmed right?
"So I literally can't tell you what I'm doing next season because it's not been official."
When it was put to him that he already knows what the future holds, he replied: "If I say I know already then maybe you guys know what's going on."
The title rivals discuss their futures... 💬 👀#F2 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/9xQFW6b4yp— Formula 2 (@Formula2) December 3, 2024
