Red Bull tipped for TWO 2025 driver signings in Perez replacement claim
Red Bull tipped for TWO 2025 driver signings in Perez replacement claim
A Formula 1 rookie is 'almost certain' to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull next season, while another star could be at VCARB, according to a former world champion.
Despite extending his contract earlier this year, Perez is under increasing pressure to hold on to his seat at the Milton Keynes-based outfit having suffered a dramatic drop-off in form this season.
F1 HEADLINES: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation
READ MORE: Key F1 chief RESIGNS in shock exit
The Mexican last featured on the podium at the Chinese Grand Prix back in April, collecting just 48 points over his previous 15 outings since.
His performances have seen him slump to eighth in the drivers' standings, over 200 points behind team-mate and championship leader Max Verstappen.
Champion backs Lawson for Red Bull
Perez's poor results have also had a considerable impact on his team, who have fallen behind McLaren and Ferrari in recent months.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has consistently backed his underperforming star, but has been growing increasingly frustrated as the season nears its conclusion, putting Perez's seat at risk.
A number of drivers have been linked with the former McLaren racer's spot, with VCARB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson - who recently replaced Daniel Ricciardo - firmly in the frame.
Franco Colapinto, who has impressed at Williams since coming in for Logan Sargeant in August, is also one of the names being considered, but 1996 world champion Damon Hill is confident that he won't be signed to the main Red Bull team.
READ MORE: FIA steward drops Verstappen Las Vegas Grand Prix DNF BOMBSHELL
Instead, he has backed Lawson to make the step up, with the Kiwi already catching the eye in his handful of appearances to date, and Colapinto instead being signed to replace Lawson at VCARB.
Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Hill said: "I would have put Carlos Sainz there, but that’s not going to happen.
"So I think it’s Liam Lawson, almost certainly because they’ve got experience of him.
"This is where you get into the murky world of, there may be some big money. And if that’s the case, then it could be Colapinto.
"But I think he’s a little bit inexperienced, so you might see him at RB."
READ MORE: MAJOR Mercedes change announced in official statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation
- 26 minutes ago
Red Bull tipped for TWO 2025 driver signings in Perez replacement claim
- 1 hour ago
F1 rocked by SHOCK double resignation
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton set to drive OLD Ferrari in 2025
- 2 hours ago
Axed F1 race director fuels controversy after contradicting FIA statement
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo and Verstappen REUNITED as F1 team boss seeks SHOCK driver switch - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec