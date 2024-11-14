close global

Red Bull tipped for TWO 2025 driver signings in Perez replacement claim

A Formula 1 rookie is 'almost certain' to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull next season, while another star could be at VCARB, according to a former world champion.

Despite extending his contract earlier this year, Perez is under increasing pressure to hold on to his seat at the Milton Keynes-based outfit having suffered a dramatic drop-off in form this season.

The Mexican last featured on the podium at the Chinese Grand Prix back in April, collecting just 48 points over his previous 15 outings since.

His performances have seen him slump to eighth in the drivers' standings, over 200 points behind team-mate and championship leader Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez has struggled to find his top form throughout this season
Liam Lawson has been tipped to take the Red Bull star's seat

Champion backs Lawson for Red Bull

Perez's poor results have also had a considerable impact on his team, who have fallen behind McLaren and Ferrari in recent months.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has consistently backed his underperforming star, but has been growing increasingly frustrated as the season nears its conclusion, putting Perez's seat at risk.

A number of drivers have been linked with the former McLaren racer's spot, with VCARB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson - who recently replaced Daniel Ricciardo - firmly in the frame.

Franco Colapinto, who has impressed at Williams since coming in for Logan Sargeant in August, is also one of the names being considered, but 1996 world champion Damon Hill is confident that he won't be signed to the main Red Bull team.

Damon Hill believes Lawson is the strong favourite to replace Perez

Instead, he has backed Lawson to make the step up, with the Kiwi already catching the eye in his handful of appearances to date, and Colapinto instead being signed to replace Lawson at VCARB.

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Hill said: "I would have put Carlos Sainz there, but that’s not going to happen.

"So I think it’s Liam Lawson, almost certainly because they’ve got experience of him.

"This is where you get into the murky world of, there may be some big money. And if that’s the case, then it could be Colapinto.

"But I think he’s a little bit inexperienced, so you might see him at RB."

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 Christian Horner Sergio Perez Chinese Grand Prix
