Lewis Hamilton is concerned Ferrari have not followed rivals

Lewis Hamilton has openly expressed his doubts over Ferrari’s current approach after the updates at the Miami Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion pointed out that rivals like Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull are taking different directions with their front wing development, leading him to wonder if Ferrari might be falling behind in this crucial area.

During the Miami race weekend, several teams introduced significant upgrades, and Hamilton noticed one key detail.

Article continues under video

“Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull are doing something different with their front wing than we are,” the seven-time world champion remarked at Formulatecnica.

“I’m not saying it’s a game-changer, but it does seem to benefit the others.” He was referring to the diveplane, a small aerodynamic element on the outside of the front wing that plays a vital role in managing the turbulent airflow around the tires.

Under the current regulations, teams have the freedom to experiment with this component, and the top contenders are clearly taking varied approaches.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton merely 'surviving' at Ferrari as F1 legend hit by chronic issue

Diveplane

In Miami, Red Bull introduced a larger, flatter diveplane designed to streamline the airflow along the car.

The team also modified the front wing flaps to better balance downforce, a development approach reminiscent of the aggressive upgrades Red Bull implemented last season.

Meanwhile, both Mercedes and McLaren opted for more curved designs that integrate seamlessly with the car’s active aerodynamics, with Mercedes having used an advanced version of this concept from the season’s outset.

Ferrari, on the other hand, has taken a noticeably different route. The Italian outfit has opted for a subtler diveplane design that prioritizes a stable airflow across various wing settings.

Their approach to concealing the hydraulic systems in the front wing also sets them apart from their competitors.

Hamilton’s remarks have raised questions about whether Ferrari is genuinely lagging in front wing development or if the British driver is merely applying extra pressure on the team to roll out new updates sooner.

We’ll have to wait and see how the situation evolves in the coming races.

🏎️ First details of Ferrari's upgrades in Miami:



🆕 New horizontal dive plane on the front wing endplate.



🆕 Revised front brake duct fins.



💨 The goal is optimizing airflow around the car and front tires. The "foot" of the endplate is now less pronounced and slopes more… pic.twitter.com/8FO4B6h1vE — F1 Spirit (@F1Spirit_) April 30, 2026

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton takes issue with Ferrari preparation: 'It's not helping'

Related