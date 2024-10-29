Horner announces ‘difficult’ Perez decision as Red Bull chief issues statement

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has announced that a difficult decision lies ahead after Sergio Perez's 'horrible' outing at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Perez’s home race could not have gone much worse, with the Mexican's misery rooted in an early Q1 exit on Saturday which placed him P18 on the grid for Sunday's main event.

The Mexican initially rocketed through the field during the opening lap, but was quickly brought back down to earth and slammed with a five-second penalty after the FIA found he had made a false start.

Prior to serving his penalty, Perez also became embroiled in a wheel-to-wheel battle with potential replacement and VCARB star Liam Lawson, with Lawson later giving him the middle finger as a result.

Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson battled fiercely in Mexico City

Sergio Perez is facing an uncertain future amid his poor performances

Will Sergio Perez be sacked from Red Bull?

Perez finished the Mexican GP last of the remaining runners in P17, a nightmare outcome for a driver who has been under significant pressure to perform all year.

As a result of Perez’s inconsistency in 2024, Ferrari have now surpassed Red Bull in the constructors’ standings with the Milton-Keynes based outfit now sitting in third place.

Whilst the 34-year-old believes he will be on the grid in 2025, and even suggested he had a chance of fighting for a victory at next year’s home race, his team may have other plans.

Speaking after the Mexican GP, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner cast huge doubt over Perez’s future after describing his weekend as ‘horrible’.

Christian Horner casts doubt over Sergio Perez's Red Bull future

"Look, it's a performance-based business," Horner told the media in Mexico City.

"There comes a point in time that difficult decisions have to be made."

"Checo, again, has had a horrible weekend. Nothing has gone right for him. He knows F1 is a results-based business," Horner said separately to Sky Sports.

"Inevitably, when you're not delivering, then the spotlight is firmly on you."

With four rounds of the season to go, it remains to be seen whether or not Red Bull swing their ruthless axe, just as they have done on so many occasions previously.

