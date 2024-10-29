close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Red Bull DEMOTION revealed as chief delivers driver lineup warning

F1 News Today: Red Bull DEMOTION revealed as chief delivers driver lineup warning

F1 News Today: Red Bull DEMOTION revealed as chief delivers driver lineup warning

F1 News Today: Red Bull DEMOTION revealed as chief delivers driver lineup warning

Red Bull Formula 1 team have been dealt a significant demotion following their dreadful performance at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief fires ‘PRESSURE’ warning over driver future

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has claimed that a current F1 star cannot cope with the pressure Liam Lawson is applying on him as they fight for a future with the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris delivers BITTER response to Verstappen penalty controversy

Lando Norris has revealed that he believes Max Verstappen is willing to go to drastic lengths to maintain an advantage against McLaren in their fierce championship contest.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: Perez given Verstappen team-mate warning at Red Bull

Williams F1 star Alex Albon has admitted that being Max Verstappen’s team-mate at Red Bull is not ‘easy’, insisting that the Dutchman’s struggles at the reigning constructors’ champions should offer some comfort to Sergio Perez.

➡️ READ MORE

Brad Pitt F1 movie BLUNDER spotted at Mexican Grand Prix

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt may be immersing himself in the world of Formula 1 for his highly anticipated new film, but he’s come under fire for making what some racing insiders have called an 'annoying' mistake.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Sergio Perez Helmut Marko Liam Lawson
FIA take action over Mexican GP incident as Perez issues DEFIANT statement- GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

FIA take action over Mexican GP incident as Perez issues DEFIANT statement- GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Shock F1 star celebrates Mexican Grand Prix victory as FIA announce LATE DEMOTION - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Shock F1 star celebrates Mexican Grand Prix victory as FIA announce LATE DEMOTION - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 00:54

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull DEMOTION revealed as chief delivers driver lineup warning

  • 12 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

FIA take action over Mexican GP incident as Perez issues DEFIANT statement- GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News

Brad Pitt F1 movie BLUNDER spotted at Mexican Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:58
Red Bull Racing

Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance

  • Yesterday 21:44
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mexican GP investigation launched as Ferrari face late FIA punishment

  • Yesterday 21:18
Latest F1 News

Norris delivers BITTER response to Verstappen penalty controversy

  • Yesterday 20:58
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x