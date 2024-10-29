F1 News Today: Red Bull DEMOTION revealed as chief delivers driver lineup warning
Red Bull Formula 1 team have been dealt a significant demotion following their dreadful performance at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.
Red Bull chief fires ‘PRESSURE’ warning over driver future
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has claimed that a current F1 star cannot cope with the pressure Liam Lawson is applying on him as they fight for a future with the team.
Norris delivers BITTER response to Verstappen penalty controversy
Lando Norris has revealed that he believes Max Verstappen is willing to go to drastic lengths to maintain an advantage against McLaren in their fierce championship contest.
EXCLUSIVE: Perez given Verstappen team-mate warning at Red Bull
Williams F1 star Alex Albon has admitted that being Max Verstappen’s team-mate at Red Bull is not ‘easy’, insisting that the Dutchman’s struggles at the reigning constructors’ champions should offer some comfort to Sergio Perez.
Brad Pitt F1 movie BLUNDER spotted at Mexican Grand Prix
Hollywood icon Brad Pitt may be immersing himself in the world of Formula 1 for his highly anticipated new film, but he’s come under fire for making what some racing insiders have called an 'annoying' mistake.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec