Horner under internal pressure over CONTROVERSIAL promotion

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has been involved in direct conversations with Honda bosses about the possibility of one F1 star being given a drive with Red Bull.

Horner is currently under pressure as team principal to find a solution to Red Bull's driver lineup problems, with Sergio Perez's drop in form presenting constructors' championship difficulties.

While star driver Max Verstappen is currently 47 points clear at the top of the drivers' championship, Red Bull have been surpassed by McLaren in the constructors' standings this year, with Ferrari now also overtaking the reigning champions in second place.

It has led to calls for Perez, who is down in eighth in the drivers' championship, to be replaced, despite being contracted with the team until at least the end of the 2026.

Sergio Perez's 2024 form has been poor

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are in direct competition for the Red Bull seat

Red Bull's driver options

Young Red Bull driver Liam Lawson has recently replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull sister team VCARB, and is understood to be in direct competition with Yuki Tsunoda for the seat in the main team alongside Max Verstappen.

Tsunoda largely outperformed Ricciardo throughout 2024 and, if he can do the same to Lawson, who has recently landed himself in hot water with Horner, will likely become favourite to replace Perez.

Now, Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe has revealed his desire to see Tsunoda given an opportunity in the Red Bull, via a test drive to prove himself in a faster car.

Watanabe has suggested that he has been discussing with Horner the possibility of the move, with Honda still currently supplying Red Bull with power units.

"Regarding Tsunoda, our goal is for him to work hard and secure a seat at Red Bull Racing," Watanabe told Motorsport.com.

"We believe he has the talent. Of course, driver decisions are ultimately up to the team, but as a partner we've strongly requested that Tsunoda be given the chance to drive and test in a Red Bull car. We want to at least give him the opportunity to showcase his ability.

"I've also spoken directly with Christian about this. He hasn't ruled it out. Nothing has been decided yet, but I think we need to proceed properly.

"If all goes well and Tsunoda's abilities are recognised, I believe he could remain with Red Bull beyond 2026 and compete for championships," he added.

"It would be ideal for Tsunoda to become more of a Red Bull driver. It's not as if he's parting ways with Honda forever. His current focus should be on securing a Red Bull seat, and if that's his goal, he should pursue it."

