Norris delivers BITTER response to Verstappen penalty controversy

Lando Norris has revealed that he believes Max Verstappen is willing to go to drastic lengths to maintain an advantage against McLaren in their fierce championship contest.

The pair's latest clash at the Mexican Grand Prix ended with the reigning world champion being penalised for his aggressive driving style, prompting a strong response from Norris.

Triple-champion Verstappen received two 10-second penalties after forcing Norris off-track during two separate incidents, sparking controversy as the Dutchman's race tactics came under scrutiny.

The clash unfolded on lap 10 as Norris attempted an overtake at Turn 4. Positioned with his front axle ahead, he expected racing room but instead was forced wide by Verstappen, resulting in Norris cutting the grass to avoid a collision.

Just a few corners later, at Turn 8, Verstappen again lunged into Norris’s path, pushing both drivers off the track as he reclaimed second position.

For these actions, Verstappen was given penalties for both forcing a driver off-track and gaining an unfair advantage.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Mexican Grand Prix

Norris: Verstappen is willing to 'sacrifice himself'

Reflecting on Verstappen’s approach, Norris suggested that his rival’s singular focus on staying ahead of him had led to risky moves on the track.

"It’s clear that it doesn’t matter if he wins or comes second,” said Norris to the media after the Mexico Grand Prix.

"His only job is to beat me in the race, and he’ll sacrifice himself to do that, like he did today."

Lando Norris claimed second place whilst Max Verstappen finished P6

Norris continued to underscore Verstappen’s approach as one willing to cross the boundaries of “fair, clean racing” to secure an advantage in their high-stakes rivalry.

"I go into every race expecting a tough battle with Max," added the Brit.

"But I want to have good battles with him. I want to have those tough battles, like I’ve seen him have plenty of times. But fair ones."

The FIA are set to discuss the overtaking regulations after Max Verstappen's moves

The penalties did not surprise Norris, who acknowledged that Verstappen’s aggressive tactics would only intensify as the championship reaches its climax.

"It’s always going to be on the line. It’s always going to be tough with Max,” he admitted.

"He’s never going to make anyone’s life easy, especially mine at this point of the year.

"But I think today was just… it was not fair, clean racing, and therefore, I think he got what he had coming to him."

The incidents have reignited debate over racing ethics, with FIA officials and the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association expected to meet ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix to review track guidelines.

This discussion could lead to stricter guidelines for the season’s final races as officials aim to clarify what constitutes fair racing amidst mounting tensions in the championship fight.

