F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Ferrari's resurgence continued at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday with Carlos Sainz taking a stunning victory to further boost his team's chances in the constructors' championship.

Although he lost his lead to Max Verstappen on a chaotic lap one in Mexico City and had to re-overtake the three-time world champion later in the race, it was largely smooth for the Spaniard from thereon in.

Verstappen eventually came home in P6, with the Dutchman receiving a huge double penalty from the FIA for some highly-controversial racing alongside Lando Norris that sent him tumbling down the order.

Norris did his best to capitalise on this, coming home in P2 behind Sainz to cut Verstappen's lead in the drivers' standings by 10 points to 47 with four rounds of the season remaining.

Norris passed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc late in the race, with the Monegasque driver making a very costly error out of the final corner to allow the chasing Brit past.

In more positive news for Leclerc and Ferrari, his P3 and Sainz's win, together with Red Bull's disastrous day, means the Scuderia are now second in the constructors' standings, demoting Red Bull to third.

Below is the final classification from the Mexican Grand Prix.

2024 Mexican Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +4.705

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +34.387

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +44.780

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +48.536

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +59.558

7. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +63.642

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +64.928

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 LAP

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1 LAP

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 LAP

12. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1 LAP

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 LAP

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 LAP

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]- +1 LAP

16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1 LAP

17. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1 LAP

18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF

19. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNF

20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - DNF



Fastest Lap

Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:18.585sec



Note: Franco Colapinto received a 10-second time penalty and had this applied to his time after the race.

