F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Ferrari's resurgence continued at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday with Carlos Sainz taking a stunning victory to further boost his team's chances in the constructors' championship.
Although he lost his lead to Max Verstappen on a chaotic lap one in Mexico City and had to re-overtake the three-time world champion later in the race, it was largely smooth for the Spaniard from thereon in.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari face late FIA punishment as MAJOR error made at Mexican Grand Prix
F1 RESULTS: HUGE Verstappen penalties cause major title change
Verstappen eventually came home in P6, with the Dutchman receiving a huge double penalty from the FIA for some highly-controversial racing alongside Lando Norris that sent him tumbling down the order.
Norris did his best to capitalise on this, coming home in P2 behind Sainz to cut Verstappen's lead in the drivers' standings by 10 points to 47 with four rounds of the season remaining.
Norris passed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc late in the race, with the Monegasque driver making a very costly error out of the final corner to allow the chasing Brit past.
In more positive news for Leclerc and Ferrari, his P3 and Sainz's win, together with Red Bull's disastrous day, means the Scuderia are now second in the constructors' standings, demoting Red Bull to third.
Below is the final classification from the Mexican Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Chaos at Mexican Grand Prix as TWO drivers crash out
2024 Mexican Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +4.705
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +34.387
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +44.780
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +48.536
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +59.558
7. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +63.642
8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +64.928
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 LAP
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1 LAP
11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 LAP
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1 LAP
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 LAP
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 LAP
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]- +1 LAP
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1 LAP
17. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1 LAP
18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF
19. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNF
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - DNF
Fastest Lap
Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:18.585sec
Note: Franco Colapinto received a 10-second time penalty and had this applied to his time after the race.
READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Things you might've missed from the Mexican GP: Drivers assaulting each other and phantom rain
- 58 minutes ago
F1 star gives rival MIDDLE FINGER while overtaking at Mexican Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
FIA take action after ‘DANGEROUS’ Verstappen incident at Mexican Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari face late FIA punishment as MAJOR error made at Mexican Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
Shock F1 star celebrates Mexican Grand Prix victory as FIA announce LATE DEMOTION - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:54
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec