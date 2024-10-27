Chaos at Mexican Grand Prix as TWO drivers crash out

The 2024 Mexican Grand Prix is underway after a totally chaotic start in Mexico City saw two cars crash out and the safety car deployed.

With a long run down to turn one at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, it was a thrilling start to the race, with the cars behind pole-sitter Carlos Sainz looking to take advantage of the slipstream and take the lead on lap one.

Max Verstappen did manage to get ahead of the Spaniard, but the real incident that caught the eye was contact between the Visa Cash App RB of Yuki Tsunoda and the Williams of Alex Albon further down the order.

Tsunoda went flying into the barriers down the straight as a result of the collision, with Albon's Williams also forced to park up at the following corner with damage.

Elsewhere, Red Bull star Sergio Perez had a bad getaway, with the Mexican given a penalty following a race start infringement.

Max Verstappen took the lead on the opening lap of the Mexican GP

Yuki Tsunoda crashed out on lap one in Mexico

Sergio Perez disaster in Mexico

It has already been a disastrous weekend for Perez in front of his adoring crowd after putting in a shocking performance in qualifying on Saturday.

The Red Bull driver’s best effort was only good enough for P18 in qualifying on Saturday, leaving the 34-year-old with plenty to do at the race start.

Perhaps as a result, it appears the Mexican may have been a tad eager as the lights were preparing to go green.

Sergio Perez has been punished by the FIA after a false start

As a result of his false start, Perez was given a five-second penalty by the FIA, making his task at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez all the more great.

The only consolation for Perez is that the vast majority of the race still remains.

As the safety car ended after lap six, Verstappen led, with Sainz and Lando Norris behind in P2 and P3 respectively.

Sainz would later get back ahead of the Spaniard on lap nine.

